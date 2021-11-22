Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It's a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
