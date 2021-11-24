The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sho…
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…