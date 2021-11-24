 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

