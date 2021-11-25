Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph…
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It look…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Keep an eye o…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and …
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.