Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.