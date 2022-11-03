Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.