Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 64. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
