Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph.