The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
