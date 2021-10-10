Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
