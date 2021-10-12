The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
