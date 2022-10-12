The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
