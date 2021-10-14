Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
