Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
