The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
