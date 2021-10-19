The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
