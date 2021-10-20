The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Friday. …
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…