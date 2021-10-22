The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 68. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
