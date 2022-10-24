Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Th…
This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a ligh…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle…
This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot d…