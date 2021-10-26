The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
