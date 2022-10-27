The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
