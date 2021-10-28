It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorro…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57…
- Updated
Some of Earth’s largest rivers are in the sky, and they can produce powerful storms, like the ones that have drenched northern California.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 …
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. It looks li…