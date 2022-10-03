Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 80. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.