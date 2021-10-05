 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 77. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

