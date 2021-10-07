The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possibl…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. It looks l…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.