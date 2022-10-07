The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
