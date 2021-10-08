The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 72. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temp…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possibl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day …