The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 5:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, tho…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Friday. Temp…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, tho…
This evening in Tucson: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect …