Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. A 75-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.