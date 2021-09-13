Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 81. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
