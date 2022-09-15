 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 81. 68 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

