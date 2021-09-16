Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 77. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
