Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 80. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.