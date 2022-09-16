Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 80. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson fol…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luck…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high tempe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, thou…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …