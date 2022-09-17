Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 76. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
