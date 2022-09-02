Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. 74 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
