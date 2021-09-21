Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. Tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though lucki…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luc…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfec…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…