Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph.