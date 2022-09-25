Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 84. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
