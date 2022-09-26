 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 81. 74 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

