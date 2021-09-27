Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temp…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperature…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area s…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the…