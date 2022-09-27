Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 82. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
