Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.