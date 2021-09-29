 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 74. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News