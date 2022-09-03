Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. A 76-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckil…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a ve…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …