Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 89. A 76-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.