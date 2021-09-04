Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 86. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. …
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, tho…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
This evening in Tucson: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect …
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't g…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.