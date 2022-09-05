Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 83. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.