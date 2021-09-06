Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 80. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
