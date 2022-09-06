Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 85. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.