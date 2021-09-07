 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

