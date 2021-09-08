Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101, though lucki…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, th…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are p…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Te…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds light and va…