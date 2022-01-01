This evening's outlook for Tucson: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
